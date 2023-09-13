Diamondbacks vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
The New York Mets (66-78) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi will answer the bell for the Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (15-7) for his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 30 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi
- Lucchesi will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
