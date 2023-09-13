The New York Mets (66-78) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi will answer the bell for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SNY
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Injury Report
Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

  • The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (15-7) for his 31st start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
  • The 28-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
  • In 30 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
  • Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • In 30 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

  • Lucchesi will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.