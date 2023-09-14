Thursday's game that pits the New York Mets (67-78) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 14.

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (10-7) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (11-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 36 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 25 of 63 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (678 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule