Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has won 25 of its 63 games, or 39.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 147 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 38-36 28-27 48-44 51-50 25-21

