Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 157 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 448 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 678 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.334 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (11-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Harrison 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb

