Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (67-78) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) at Citi Field on Thursday, September 14, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.27 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -120 +100 - 7 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 45, or 55.6%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mets have a 38-34 record (winning 52.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 46.2%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 25-38 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

