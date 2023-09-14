Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on September 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Mets-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Citi Field on Thursday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.