Two pitchers with top-10 ERAs match up when Kodai Senga (3.07 ERA) gets the start for the New York Mets (67-78) against Merrill Kelly (3.27) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Senga (10-7) to the mound, while Kelly (11-6) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (11-6) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.27 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 26 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.27, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.

Kelly is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the season in this game.

Kelly will try to build upon a 26-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (10-7) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 26 games.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Senga has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.07), 30th in WHIP (1.232), and fifth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kodai Senga vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 678 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 157 home runs, 20th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 4-for-27 with a home run and an RBI in eight innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.