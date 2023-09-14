The Baltimore Orioles (91-54) and Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:15 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series defeat to the Cardinals, and the Rays a series win over the Twins.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (11-6, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.96 ERA).

Orioles vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (11-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Civale - TB (7-3, 2.96 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles' Bradish (11-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.03 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 26 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Bradish has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 780 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 210 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rays to go 10-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 innings this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.96 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Civale has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

