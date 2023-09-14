The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pima County, Arizona this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Catalina Foothills High School at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on September 14

6:00 PM AZT on September 14 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cienega High School at Walden Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Verde High School at Tanque Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: South 3A

South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Empire High School at Pueblo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Marana at Marana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Marana, AZ

Marana, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Vista High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ray High School at Baboquivari High School