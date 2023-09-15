The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +50000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

+6600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it ranked 21st on defense with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

Also, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games last year, Zaven Collins collected 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 100 tackles, and one interception.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +10000 2 September 17 Giants - +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +700 5 October 8 Bengals - +1400 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +1800 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +700 16 December 24 @ Bears - +12500 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +750 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

