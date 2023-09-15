Arizona High School Football Live Streams in Cochise County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Cochise County, Arizona and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cochise County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Union High School at San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: San Manuel, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.