Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-69) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.25 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won 21 of 50 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (679 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

