Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-69) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 15.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.25 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Arizona has won 21 of 50 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (679 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|@ Cubs
|L 5-2
|Joe Mantiply vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 11
|@ Mets
|W 4-3
|Zach Davies vs José Quintana
|September 12
|@ Mets
|L 7-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
|September 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|L 11-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|-
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Harrison
|September 20
|Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
