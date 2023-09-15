The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham hit the field against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 157 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 449 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 679 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.338 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing six innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing seven hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Harrison 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.