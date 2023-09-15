On Friday, September 15 at 9:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (78-69) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) at Chase Field. Justin Steele will get the ball for the Cubs, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-135). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.25 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 81 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-16 record (winning 66% of their games).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total one time.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 36 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 21-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

