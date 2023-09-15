Arizona High School Football Live Streams in Gila County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Gila County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Gila County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Fountain Hills High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Globe High School at Miami High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Miami, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
