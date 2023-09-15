Arizona High School Football Live Streams in Mohave County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Mohave County, Arizona, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Mohave High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moon Valley High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Capitan at Joseph City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Joseph City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.