When the Fresno State Bulldogs play the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (-3) Over (49.5) Fresno State 33, Arizona State 25

Week 3 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

The Sun Devils' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for Arizona State this year is four points higher than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.

All one of the Bulldogs' games have hit the over this season.

Fresno State games this season have posted an average total of 46.5, which is three points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Sun Devils vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 36.5 33 34 31 39 35 Arizona State 19.5 24 19.5 24 -- --

