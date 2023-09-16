Arizona State vs. Fresno State: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this game.
Fresno State ranks 53rd in total offense (425.5 yards per game) and 80th in total defense (364.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Arizona State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 19.5 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 24 points per contest (69th-ranked).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Fresno State
|-3
|-115
|-105
|50.5
|-110
|-110
|-155
|+130
Looking to place a bet on Arizona State vs. Fresno State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 3 Pac-12 Betting Trends
Arizona State Betting Records & Stats
Bet on Arizona State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Arizona State Stats Leaders
- In 12 games last season, Xazavian Valladay compiled 1,192 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- In the receiving game, Valladay added 289 yards and two touchdowns on 37 grabs.
- On 98 targets, Elijhah Badger had 70 catches (5.8 per game) for 866 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.
- In 12 games, Emory Jones delivered 1,536 yards (128 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.
- With 31 rushing yards (0.5 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns, Jones generated offense on the ground in addition to the passing game.
- Trenton Bourguet accumulated 1,490 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 71.1% completion percentage in 12 games last year.
- Khoury Bethley helped carry the defense with 67 tackles, three TFL, and one sack in 12 games.
- Kyle Soelle, who played in 12 games, delivered one TFL, 73 tackles, and two interceptions.
- Merlin Robertson compiled 66 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.
- Chris Edmonds was a big player on D last year, with three interceptions to go with 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.