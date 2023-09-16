The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this game.

Fresno State ranks 53rd in total offense (425.5 yards per game) and 80th in total defense (364.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Arizona State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 19.5 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 24 points per contest (69th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fresno State vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fresno State -3 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Looking to place a bet on Arizona State vs. Fresno State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Arizona State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arizona State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Xazavian Valladay compiled 1,192 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Valladay added 289 yards and two touchdowns on 37 grabs.

On 98 targets, Elijhah Badger had 70 catches (5.8 per game) for 866 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.

In 12 games, Emory Jones delivered 1,536 yards (128 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.

With 31 rushing yards (0.5 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns, Jones generated offense on the ground in addition to the passing game.

Trenton Bourguet accumulated 1,490 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 71.1% completion percentage in 12 games last year.

Khoury Bethley helped carry the defense with 67 tackles, three TFL, and one sack in 12 games.

Kyle Soelle, who played in 12 games, delivered one TFL, 73 tackles, and two interceptions.

Merlin Robertson compiled 66 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Chris Edmonds was a big player on D last year, with three interceptions to go with 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.