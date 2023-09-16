The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) square off at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Fresno State is totaling 425.5 yards per game on offense this season (52nd in the FBS), and is allowing 364.5 yards per game (79th) on the other side of the ball. Arizona State ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game on offense (324), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking 23rd-best in total yards surrendered per game (265).

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

Arizona State Fresno State 324 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.5 (67th) 265 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (71st) 122.5 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (93rd) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297 (31st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has recored 403 passing yards, or 201.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception.

Cameron Skattebo has rushed 31 times for 133 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 40 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 90 yards (on 21 carries).

Xavier Guillory's 120 receiving yards (60 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Elijhah Badger has put up a 99-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on 11 targets.

Jalin Conyers' six catches (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (34 ypg).

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 589 yards (294.5 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has 179 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Mac Dalena has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 33 yards (16.5 per game). He's also contributed in the pass game with five grabs for 55 yards

Erik Brooks' team-high 265 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 22 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has put up a 105-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 12 targets.

Tre Watson has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes.

