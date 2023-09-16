The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will look to upset the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Arizona State has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

Fresno State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +9000 Bet $100 to win $9000

