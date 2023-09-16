Our projection model predicts the Arizona Wildcats will defeat the UTEP Miners on Saturday, September 16 at 11:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Arizona Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Arizona vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Arizona vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+18.5) Under (57.5) Arizona 31, UTEP 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this season.

Arizona games have had an average of 60.5 points this season, 3.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Miners have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Miners have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

The Miners have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total for UTEP games this season is 6.8 less points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 31.0 17.0 38.0 3.0 24.0 31.0 UTEP 16.3 23.0 28.0 14.0 10.5 27.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.