How to Watch the Arizona vs. UTEP Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The UTEP Miners (1-2) visit the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Arizona is compiling 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 62nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, allowing 17 points per game. UTEP ranks 12th-worst in points per game (16.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with 23 points ceded per contest.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Arizona vs. UTEP Key Statistics
|Arizona
|UTEP
|454.5 (53rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|368.7 (20th)
|285.5 (29th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|324.7 (115th)
|138.5 (82nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|196.3 (36th)
|316 (18th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|172.3 (112th)
|7 (128th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|6 (121st)
|2 (74th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (109th)
Arizona Stats Leaders
- Jayden de Laura has thrown for 627 yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 91 yards (45.5 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season, Michael Wiley has carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards (42.5 per game), while also racking up 117 yards through the air .
- Tetairoa McMillan has hauled in 11 receptions for 226 yards (113 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Jonah Coleman's six grabs are good enough for 81 yards and one touchdown.
UTEP Stats Leaders
- Gavin Hardison has racked up 494 yards on 65.7% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 38 yards .
- The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 46 times for 255 yards (85 per game) with one touchdown.
- Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 177 yards across 29 carries, scoring one touchdown.
- Kelly Akharaiyi has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 161 (53.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has one touchdown.
- Tyrin Smith has caught 14 passes and compiled 127 receiving yards (42.3 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jeremiah Ballard's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 110 yards.
