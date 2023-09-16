Arizona vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Arizona Wildcats (1-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.
Arizona vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Arizona vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-17.5)
|56.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Arizona (-17)
|56
|-950
|+625
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+640
Arizona vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- UTEP has won one game against the spread this year.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
