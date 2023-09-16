The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and the BYU Cougars (2-0) meet at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On defense, Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 245.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (343.5 yards per game). BYU has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 8.0 points per contest (ninth-best). On offense, it ranks 79th by accumulating 27.5 points per game.

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Arkansas BYU 343.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (111th) 245.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.5 (20th) 138.5 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.0 (118th) 205.0 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat for Arkansas so far this season. He has 382 passing yards, completing 73.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 59 yards (29.5 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 104 yards on the ground.

Isaac TeSlaa's team-high 117 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of eight targets) with one touchdown.

Jaedon Wilson has hauled in five receptions totaling 114 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Andrew Armstrong's nine receptions have yielded 99 yards and three touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has compiled 493 yards (246.5 yards per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

LJ Martin has run the ball 22 times for 118 yards.

Aidan Robbins has collected 29 yards (on 10 attempts).

Isaac Rex's 127 receiving yards (63.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on 14 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has put together a 126-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 14 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 116 reciving yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

