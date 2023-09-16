Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-70) and Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (685 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule