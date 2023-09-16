Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will try to get to Zach Davies when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 37, or 46.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won 26 of its 64 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 149 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-35 38-37 28-28 49-44 51-51 26-21

