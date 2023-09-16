Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Kyle Hendricks, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 159 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 452 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 685 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.336 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (2-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 16 starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away - -

