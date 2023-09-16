Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (78-70) will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 16. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is listed for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 47 (57.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 47-35 record (winning 57.3% of their games).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 37, or 46.2%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

