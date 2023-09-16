Kevin Streelman is in ninth place, at -5, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to place a bet on Kevin Streelman at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Streelman has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Streelman has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Streelman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -4 267 0 16 1 3 $1.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Streelman's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

The most recent time Streelman played this event was in 2023, and he finished ninth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The average course Streelman has played in the past year has been 153 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Streelman was better than only 15% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Streelman recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Streelman had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Streelman's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that last outing, Streelman carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Streelman finished the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Streelman finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.