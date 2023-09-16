Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Utah Tech Trailblazers match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Lumberjacks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Arizona (-0.8) 64.3 Northern Arizona 33, Utah Tech 32

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Lumberjacks games.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Lumberjacks vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 12.5 37.5 -- -- 12.5 37.5 Utah Tech 16.5 53.0 13.0 43.0 20.0 63.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.