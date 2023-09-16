The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-2) at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northern Arizona is putting up 12.5 points per game offensively this season (97th in the FCS), and is allowing 37.5 points per game (93rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Utah Tech's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 517.5 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst. On offense, it ranks 59th with 335.0 total yards per contest.

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Utah Tech 354.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (63rd) 463.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.5 (107th) 124.5 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 76.0 (103rd) 230.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.0 (17th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner leads Northern Arizona with 424 yards (212.0 ypg) on 34-of-55 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 79 rushing yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devon Starling has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 75 yards (37.5 per game).

Coleman Owen has hauled in 11 catches for 186 yards (93.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Isaiah Eastman has caught six passes for 101 yards (50.5 yards per game) this year.

Hendrix Johnson has hauled in seven grabs for 51 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has put up 326 passing yards, or 163.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 45.5% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Walker Jr., has carried the ball 21 times for 107 yards (53.5 per game).

Nygel Osborne has piled up seven carries and totaled 50 yards.

Jaivian Lofton has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 163 (81.5 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

Rickie Johnson has put up a 107-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 17 targets.

Beau Sparks' seven targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

