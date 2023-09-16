TCU vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) face off against the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Houston matchup.
TCU vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
TCU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|TCU (-7.5)
|63.5
|-335
|+265
TCU vs. Houston Betting Trends
- TCU is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Houston has won one game against the spread this year.
TCU & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
