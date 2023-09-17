The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) will look to upset the New York Giants (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Giants are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Giants' upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Cardinals vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Cardinals led four times, were losing eight times, and were tied five times.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants led five times, trailed 10 times, and were tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last year, New York averaged 2.3 points scored on offense (32nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.5 points on defense (20th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals won the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 points on offense (12th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.7 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Last year, the Giants won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New York put up an average of 5.8 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it gave up an average of 6.9 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the third quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

The Cardinals averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.9 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in six games.

On offense, New York averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last year, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Cardinals averaged 6.4 points in the fourth quarter (11th-ranked) last year. They surrendered seven points on average in the fourth quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

In the Giants' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

New York averaged 7.5 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it allowed an average of 5.8 points in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last year, the Cardinals had the lead five times, were behind 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 9.5 points in the first half last year. On defense, they gave up 13.1 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Giants were winning after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in 10 games (4-6), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-0-1).

In the first half, New York averaged 8.1 points on offense last season (31st-ranked). It allowed an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Cardinals won the second half in three games last season (2-1 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in 12 games (2-10), and tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Cardinals' offense averaged 9.4 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 13.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of 17 games last year, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Offensively, New York averaged 12.7 points in the second half (third-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 11.1 points on average in the second half (21st-ranked).

