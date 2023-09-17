The New York Giants will meet the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Giants will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Giants averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 17th, allowing 21.8 points per contest. The Cardinals totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last year (22nd in NFL), and they surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (-4) Under (39.5) Giants 22, Cardinals 16

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were 4-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Last season, 10 Arizona games went over the point total.

The average total for Cardinals games last season was 45.4 points, 5.9 more than this game's over/under.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 67.7%.

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Giants covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in two of two games last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in New York games.

The point total average for Giants games last season was 42.7, 3.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Giants 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

