Currently the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

+6600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games went over the point total.

Arizona compiled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it ranked 21st on the other side of the ball with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but just one at home.

Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

On defense last year, Zaven Collins helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +10000 2 September 17 Giants - +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +700 5 October 8 Bengals - +1400 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +1800 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +700 16 December 24 @ Bears - +12500 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +750 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:18 AM ET.