Cardinals vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 2
Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (0-1), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Cardinals ready for their matchup against the New York Giants (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM .
The Cardinals' last game was a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys in their most recent game, falling 40-0.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Conner
|RB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Questionable
|Budda Baker
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|L.J. Collier
|DL
|Biceps
|Out
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Graham Gano
|K
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Season Insights (2022)
- The Cardinals ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.
- With 26.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL last season, Arizona were forced to lean on its 21st-ranked offense (20 points per contest) to keep it in games.
- Offensively, the Cardinals ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).
- Arizona ranked 22nd in run offense (110.2 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (118.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Cardinals owned the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -5, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).
Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Giants (-4)
- Moneyline: Giants (-210), Cardinals (+170)
- Total: 39.5 points
