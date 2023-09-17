Cardinals vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
The New York Giants (0-1) are considered 5.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 versus the Arizona Cardinals (0-1). For this game, an over/under of 39.5 has been set.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals. Before the Cardinals square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Giants (-5.5)
|39.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Giants (-5.5)
|40
|-258
|+210
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Giants (-6)
|39.5
|-235
|+194
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Arizona was 8-9-0 last season.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last season, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 4-3.
- Arizona had 10 of its 17 games hit the over last year.
- New York was 13-4-0 against the spread last season.
- The Giants went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or more last year.
- There were seven New York games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
