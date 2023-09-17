Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (78-71) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.

The probable starters are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 32-41 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (692 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

