Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (78-71) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.
The probable starters are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 32-41 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (692 total, 4.6 per game).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Mets
|L 7-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
|September 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|L 11-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|September 20
|Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|September 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carlos Rodón
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Clarke Schmidt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.