Ryne Nelson gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. Arizona and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.2.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has won 32 of its 73 games, or 43.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 150 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-35 38-37 28-28 50-44 52-51 26-21

