The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Seiya Suzuki and Tommy Pham have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 159 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 692 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.337 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (7-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 26 starts this season, Nelson has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.