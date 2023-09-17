Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Chicago Cubs (78-71) at Chase Field on Sunday, September 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 83 times and won 47, or 56.6%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 47-36 (winning 56.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

