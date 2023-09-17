The Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Chicago Cubs (78-71) on Sunday at Chase Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (7-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 27th start of the season. He has a 5.53 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Nelson has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Ryne Nelson vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (178) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1285 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 747 runs.

Nelson has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out three against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks (3-0) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 1.99 ERA and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wicks has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

