Best bets are available for when the New York Giants (0-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Giants vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New York 22 - Arizona 16
  • The Giants have a 68.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Giants finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
  • New York played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
  • The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
  • Arizona was 1-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (-4)
  • The Giants covered the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.
  • New York was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 4-point favorite last season.
  • The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Arizona had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 4 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (39.5)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (41.5) a season ago than this matchup's total of 39.5 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.7 more points per game last season (48.2) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
  • The Cardinals and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.

