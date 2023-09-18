At the moment the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +100000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000

+8000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . Defensively, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per contest.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but just one at home.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Zaven Collins delivered 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 16 games last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +8000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +800 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +700 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1200 9 November 5 @ Browns - +1800 10 November 12 Falcons - +4000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +50000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +700 16 December 24 @ Bears - +15000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

