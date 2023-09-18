Our computer model projects a win for the New Orleans Saints when they play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, September 18 at 7:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Saints averaged 19.4 points per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and they ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 20.3 points allowed per game. The Panthers ranked 20th in scoring offense (20.4 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) last year.

Saints vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 3) Under (39.5) Saints 18, Panthers 15

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

The Saints were favored by 3 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in New Orleans games.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 2.7 fewer than the average total in last season's Saints contests.

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers were 5-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Carolina games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The average total points scored in Panthers games last year (39.5) is 1.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints vs. Panthers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

