As of September 19, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +100000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000

+8000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . Defensively, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In addition, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

Zaven Collins recorded one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +8000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +800 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +600 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +4000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +75000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +600 16 December 24 @ Bears - +20000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

