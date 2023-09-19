Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) and the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-8) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (7-6) will get the nod for the Giants.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 62 times and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.
- This season Arizona has won 17 of its 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|L 11-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|September 20
|Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|September 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carlos Rodón
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zac Gallen vs José Ureña
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.