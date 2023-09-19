Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) and the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-8) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (7-6) will get the nod for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 62 times and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.

This season Arizona has won 17 of its 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

