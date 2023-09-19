Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 62 total times this season. They've finished 38-24 in those games.

Arizona has gone 17-9 (winning 65.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60.8% chance to win.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-78-8 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-35 38-37 29-28 50-44 52-51 27-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.