Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will look to knock off Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 160 total home runs.

Arizona's .413 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (698 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona's 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (15-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 199 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gallen has recorded 18 quality starts this year.

Gallen is seeking his 22nd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña

