When the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) square off against the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:40 PM ET, Zac Gallen will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 199).

The Giants have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-155). An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Giants with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 38, or 61.3%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 17-9 (65.4%).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 6-10 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Giants as underdogs once.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.